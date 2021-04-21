On April 15, 2021, Moab lost one of its kindest longtime residents.
Glen Thayne was born in Wellington, Utah, to David and Hattie Thayne on March 1, 1927.
Glen had a passion for the outdoors which he expressed through his many talents. He was a gunsmith, taxidermist, wildlife artist, bowyer, green thumb and was known to always have a fishpond in his backyard. Most of all, he enjoyed people and spending time with family and friends.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters; his wife, Connie Knight; his sons Valdee and Dirk Adams; his daughter, Candy Adams Wade; and his grandson, Elvis Tyler Adams.
He is survived by his son, Griff (Mickey) Thayne of Wellington; his daughters, Doni (Mike) Corbin and Tara (Mario) Richardson of Moab; his brother, Lloyd (Ruth) Thayne of La Sal; several nieces and nephews; and his 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at the Moab LDS Stake Center (701 Locust Lane, Moab). A viewing will be held on Friday, April 23 at Spanish Valley Mortuary (386 N. 100 West, Moab) from 6 to 8 p.m. and the following day for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. You may send condolences to the family at wwwspanishvalleymortuary.com.