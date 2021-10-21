Joseph “Joe” Richard Slansky—a beloved husband, father, brother, friend to many, and extraordinary outdoorsman and photographer who shared his gifts with many—died on September 30, 2021, in Logan, Utah of natural causes. He was 51.
Joe was born in New Haven, Connecticut, on July 16, 1970, to Richard and Lynne Slansky. He was the second of two children, following his sister Jill Slansky, with whom he shared a lifelong bond. From an early age living in Los Alamos and Santa Fe, New Mexico, Joe was passionate about his family’s camping, hiking and rafting trips in the mountains, canyons and rivers of the West. As he grew, he blossomed into a highly accomplished skier, kayaker and rock climber.
After graduating from Santa Fe High School and earning his degree from the University of New Mexico and the University of Utah, he lived and worked in Estes Park, Colorado, and Moab. He ran Desert Digital, his printing, graphic design and photography business. His free time was committed to rock climbing. He became a class 5.12 climber and conquered over 70 desert towers and many of the classic climbs in the country.
Nearing age 40, Joe turned to new passions. He returned to school in Logan, Utah, attending Utah State University, and earned his second degree, this time in Physics—a field that “blew his mind.” He thought highly of his mentors at USU who guided his studies of atmospheric winds and relativity.
Joe then achieved the thrill of his life: fathering two adorable children, Alexander and Corinne. He married Beth Dixon, with whom he lived in his Logan home. He enjoyed working at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Logan for his last 4 years. He also embraced the local Mormon community.
Joe will be remembered for his generosity and open heart, his loyalty to family and friends, his unbounded curiosity and love of deep conversation, his passionate and inspiring pursuit of adventure, and his eagerness to help anyone. But his greatest love was for his family.
He is survived by his beautiful children, seven-year-old Xander and four-year-old Cori; by his devoted wife, Beth; and by his adoring almost-twin sister, Jill. He is also survived by his stepmother, Helene Slansky, who was always there to listen; his stepbrother, Jonathan Cohen; his stepsister, Deborah Wheatley; as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless lifelong friends.
If you’d like to help the family, you can contribute to Xander and Cori’s education funds at www.Ugift529.com. Please reference code 47N-P0T for Xander and C73-20S for Cori (Jill is listed as “student” until Cori’s Social Security number is obtained).
A memorial dinner was held on Oct. 20 in Logan. If you would like information about a celebration-of-life and remembrance of Joe next April please email the family at CelebrateJoeysLife@gmail.com.