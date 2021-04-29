Helen. M. Knight Elementary School announced its students of the month for April. Pictured, left to right, are Assistant Principal Libby Bailey, sixth-grader Jade Kerby, fifth-grader Katia Ordonez, fourth-grader Liesel Hays, second-grader Hannah Hays and Moab Mayor Emily Niehaus. Not pictured are kindergartener Jasmine Zul, first-grader Leal Ferraro and second-grader Miles Topper. [Photo: Helen M. Knight Elementary School]