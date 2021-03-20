Meowlo everyone, it’s Cosmo, the Library Cat. I love a good mystery novel with a smart detective and an intriguing plot, so my librarians told me to check a few new ones out. “Premeditated Myrtle,” is the first book in a new series by Elizabeth C. Bunce. Myrtle Hardcastle is a 12-year-old girl living in England in the 1890s who realizes that her neighbor was murdered. Myrtle, with the help of her governess and her friends (including a cat!) solves the mystery, but not before several plot twists.
I also really enjoyed “The Case of the Missing Marquess” and “The Case of the Left-Handed Lady,” the first two books in the Enola Holmes series by Nancy Springer. Enola Holmes is the younger sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes and at the beginning of the first book, Enola’s mother leaves home mysteriously. When Enola’s brothers, Mycroft and Sherlock, try to make Enola behave like a proper young lady, she sets off on her own. Enola uses keen observation to locate missing people while also managing to outsmart Sherlock, who’s searching for her.
And a quick reminder: If you participated in our winter reading challenge and haven’t picked up your reading rewards, you have until the end of March to come and get them!
