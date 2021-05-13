Hi friends! It’s Cosmo, the Library Cat here, with some exciting news for teens and tweens. The Take & Make activities this month are my favorite ones yet! I really love chasing yarn around, and the paracord in this week’s activity got me super excited. Our current Take & Make T(w)een activity bag includes everything you need to make your own paracord bracelet as well as instructions and extra paracord for another craft of your choice. Available starting Monday, May 17 is a new Paint by Sticker activity featuring cats and dogs. Don’t worry, you don’t have to choose, each kit includes one poster of each! Take & Make kits can be picked up via curbside service from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.
Every day it gets a little warmer out and closer to the start of our all-ages Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge beginning on June 1. This year, the entire challenge is available on the library's summer challenge app or website. T(w)eens can easily track their reading minutes, write book reviews, and complete fun activities while earning virtual badges and prize drawing tickets all from a phone, tablet, or computer. There will be exciting Teen Challenge prize drawings at the end of the summer for a Fire Tablet, Bluetooth headphones and gift certificates to some of your favorite local shops. Keep your eyes and ears open for more information coming soon!