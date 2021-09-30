Hi humans! It’s me, Cosmo the library cat again. A few things I love about autumn are the cooler temperatures and lots of crinkly leaves to roll around in. Plus, it’s baking season again! I’ve overheard the librarians here at the Grand County Public Library talking about baking cookies and bread recently, and it got me thinking.
While I’m much too furry to cook food for you people, I love to hang around when somebody else is baking. (Sometimes I even get to lick the spoon!) The library has an enormous collection of all types of cookbooks. If you’re looking for something fun and unusual, you might want to check out “Star Wars: Galactic Baking,” or maybe “The Official Harry Potter Baking Book” is more your style. No matter what you’re in the mood for, Grand County Public Library has a cookbook for you. Come on in and get inspired!
The Grand County Public Library (257 E. Center Street, Moab) is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.