As the weather turns colder and Moab’s economy slows, several organizations are collecting items to help Moab’s community members stay warm and fed this winter.
USARA’s Coats and Notes
Lanette Denton, a Moab-based recovery coach with Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness (USARA), said she has been looking for ways to connect with and give back to the community while staying COVID-safe. She said she felt inspired reading news stories about people who put cold-weather gear in accessible places for those in need, and decided to organize a similar event in Moab.
Denton said the plan is to collect clothing items to place in public locations with a note for the finder explaining this coat is for them, as well as words of support and encouragement.
From now through Nov. 24, new or gently used coats and other seasonal clothing – like hats, scarves and gloves– will be accepted in the lobby of Four Corners Community Behavioral Health (198 E. Center St., Moab) during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
“If people want to write an inspiring note to put with them, we would welcome that as well,” Denton said.
Any clothing that is not taken promptly will be donated to local thrift stores.
She said the clothing may be taken by anyone, but she does hope that the people who take it will include those who can’t afford to buy warmer clothing. Denton said she is especially concerned for those without homes as the weather gets colder.
USARA is a nonprofit organization with the mission “to celebrate, advocate, support, and empower people in all stages of addiction recovery through connecting to resources, building community, and raising awareness that long-term recovery is possible.”
USARA’s services are free of charge; its funding comes from grants and donations. It is open to persons of all ages who self-identify as being “in recovery.” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recovery meetings are now being held online.
Denton said USARA aims to do one community event per month and past events have included highway cleanups and “family fun” events. She said the organization is brainstorming more COVID-safe community events and those wishing to participate should get in touch with her. For more information, see the USARA Moab Facebook page, go to www.myusara.com/resources/online, or contact Denton at 435-210-0952.
Credit Union Hosts Food Drive
Eastern Utah Community Credit Union (860 S. Main St., Moab) is accepting non-perishable food and new or slightly used winter coats. Items can be dropped off from now through Nov. 25 during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
Non-perishable food items include packaged food such as crackers, sealed jars of peanut butter, and dried and canned goods. Donated food items will be given to the local food bank for distribution, and EUCCU Moab Branch Manager Anthony Lupu said that food donations will be matched pound for pound by the credit union.
“If we get 10 cans of, for example, Amy’s [brand] soup, we’ll buy 10 cans of that particular item,” Lupu said, adding that if for some reason they cannot match the item exactly, they will purchase and donate a similar one to the food bank. “The intent is to match as particularly as possible that item.”
For more information, EUCCU may be reached by calling 435-259-8200.