Crave Moab
Crave Moab offers a curated selection of unique gifts and home goods including ornaments, decorations, mugs, jewelry and more.
Back of Beyond Books
Moab’s independent bookstore may be small, but it has a big selection, including an online option at bookshop.org. “Physical books are the perfect gift,” said owner Andy Nettell. “They are portable and the battery never runs down; books are full of wisdom, humor, history, information and inspiration.”
Desert Thread
Is there a knitter in your life? Desert Thread is dedicated to stocking quality supplies and the finest fibers and tools for knitting, crochet, spinning, and felting, including an array of local homegrown yarn and spinning fibers.
Desert Wild
Desert Wild’s inventory puts a modern spin on outdoor clothing and gifts with a retro-national park feel. Items for sale include ornaments made of engraved wood and metal as well as puzzles and games and socks, beanies and hats. There’s also a baby section that includes outdoor-themed onesies and soft, animal-patterned shoes.
Forget Me Knot
You’ll find seasonal decor and gift baskets as well as fresh flowers, plants and more.
Gallery Moab
Would the object of your affection enjoy an objet d’art? Gallery Moab is a cooperative gallery founded by a group of local artists including award-winning painters, sculptors, ceramicists, photographers and jewelry designers whose artistic vision is often shaped by the uniquely beautiful landscape of the Colorado Plateau.
Gear Heads
Hiking, biking, camping and climbing – Gear Heads has all the gear for the outdoorsy person on your shopping list.
Indigo Alley
Upscale and trendy clothing for the fashionistas in your circle sourced from socially and environmentally conscious brands.
Moab Barkery
For your fur babies and four-legged friends, the Moab Barkery has all the goodies including toys, treats, grooming products and high-end foods with no corn, wheat, soy or by-products.
Moab Gear Trader
Moab Gear Trader has you covered for winter sports with cross-country skis, boots, poles, sleds, tubes, snowshoes, avalanche safety gear and more. “Come by and let our friendly staff show you all of the great outdoor gift options” for every season, said owner Marshall Dvorscak including “Moab’s best selection of stickers.”
Moab Made
Original paintings, prints, jewelry, clothing, sculpture, ceramics and more: If it’s made in Moab, it’s likely in Moab Made.
Moab Treasure
Moab Treasure offers a unique mix of clothing, jewelry, accessories and decor at great prices.
Moonflower Community Cooperative
Give the gift of healthy eating with a gift card, or add some sweetness to a gift bag with a bar of organic chocolate. There are all kinds of ethically sourced giftables at Moonflower Community Cooperative including locally made tinctures, soaps, body care and more.
Red Tail Air
The beauty of the land is revealed in a new way from the air.
Redtail Air Adventures is Moab’s only air tour operator permitted to fly directly above Southeast Utah’s National Parks including Arches and Canyonlands, as well as the tribal park of Monument Valley. Red Tail offers pilot-narrated scenic airplane tours and biplane rides over the cliffs and canyons in the Moab area, including photography tours and custom tours.
Rumpus Room Studio
Handcrafted, colorful, unique earrings made in Moab by local Nara Bopp– and 15% of proceeds are donated to a different charitable cause each month.
Tumbleweed
Tumbleweed sells handcrafted gifts and works of art including pottery, jewelry, recycled and repurposed art and more.