Cosmo

Hi, this is Cosmo, the Library Cat! I’ve missed all of the teenagers gaming and socializing at the Grand County Public Library this summer. Luckily, there’s tons of library stuff for everyone to enjoy online. My friends and I are really into reading graphic novels, manga, diving into fantasy worlds and teen drama on Overdrive right now. Check everything out at www. https://beehive.overdrive.com. It’s a huge virtual library where you can explore, create wish lists, and download audiobooks and movies all for free! Interested in creating your own apps, games, or websites? Log into the free Grand County Public Library Prenda Code Club at https://app.prendacodeclub.com. You can learn new coding skills, and share your creations with friends. Meowzers! Keep your eyes open for more online programming for teens coming this fall. Check out http://moablibrary.org for more info.