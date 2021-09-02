Long John may technically be an adult dog at 1 year of age, but at heart he's really just a big puppy! He's a loveable fluffball whose color changes depending on if he's been rolling around in the dirt (which he usually is). He is such a happy dog and always looks like he has a smile on his face. If you are looking for a playful and loyal companion, Long John is really the perfect dog for you. For the next week, Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab will be participating in the Clear the Shelters campaign, so all adult dog adoptions will be reduced to $50! Each adoption will also come with a goody bag full of coupons, toys and more so don't miss out on this awesome opportunity!
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a nonprofit helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.