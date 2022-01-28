Over the weekend, the GCHS Drill team took second place overall in regional competition, qualifying the team for the state championships. They also took second for military results, third for their show, and fourth for dance. Grand County is in Region 12, competing with four other schools.
Four girls on the team also took home individual achievements. All-region awards were given to Reinee Roberts, Cadence Ballard, and Malina Paerschke. Senior Hallie Packard was awarded Academic All-Region. The other seniors on the team are Brooke Meador and Kelsey Garcia. Packard is the Captain, Meador is the Unity officer, and Garcia is the Spirit leader.
The team will compete at the state championship tournament in one week at Utah Valley University on Feb. 3-4.