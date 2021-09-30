The Red Rock Street Fest will return this year on Saturday, Oct. 9 with a block party featuring live music, art vendors, food trucks, a kids tent, crafts and beer garden. Street Fest will run from 12 to 7 p.m. outside of the Moab Arts and Recreation Center.
The street fest will close out the Red Rock Arts Festival, a week-long celebration of art run by the MARC that features a plein air workshop with Carl Purcell. [See “Red Rock Arts Festival offers workshops, street fair,” Sept. 23 edition. -ed.]
The arts programming doesn’t end before Street Fest—vendors at Street Fest include local artists who will do demos and sell their art. Vendors in the past have also included the restaurant 98 Center and local artisan shop Moab Made.
“The street fest is so much fun,” said Liz Holland, executive director at the MARC. “After a crazy whirlwind week, it really culminates and gives you that sense of pride.”
Plus, this year, there’s a stronger lineup of musicians, Holland said. She reorganized some of the funding for the Arts Festival to allow for a higher music budget. Five bands will play throughout the day.
Our Time in Space, an alt-rock trio, will play from 12 to 1 p.m. The Waldron Brothers, a rock duo who are indeed brothers, will play from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. They released their first single, “Side A Side B,” in 2018, and are best known for the single, “Electric Love,” released in 2019. Both Our Time in Space and The Waldron Brothers are from Salt Lake City.
Following The Waldron Brothers is the pop-rock fusion duo Tim + Richard, who will play from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The Colorado-based musicians play the guitar and the box, a percussion instrument.
Winter Grain, a folk-pop group, will play from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. They’ve previously recorded songs with Ryan Hadlock, who you know from bands The Lumineers and Vance Joy, and are best known for their single, “Fists,” released in 2021.
Jacob Westfall, a folk musician who includes elements of rock, will close out the lineup from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. He’s appeared on the shows The Voice (season 12) and on American Idol (season 1), and this year released his EP, “Wonderful.” He’s best known for his single, “Burn Me Down,” released in 2020.
Being a rural place, Moab can feel isolated from cultural centers, said Melisa Morgan, arts assistant at the MARC. This year, the MARC focused on creating “accessible opportunities for people to experience arts programming that they otherwise might not have access to,” Morgan said.
In addition to the plein air workshop run by Purcell, the arts festival is also offering a natural dyes workshop and a figure drawing workshop. Both of those workshops are run by local artists and are by donation, but free to attend for those who can’t afford it.
The MARC wanted to diversify the art programming at the festival this year by offering workshops, a poetry reading, a film screening, a community mosaic night, and, of course, a stronger line-up of musicians at the Street Fest.
Street Fest is free to attend and will run from 12 to 7 p.m. on the East 100 North Block, outside of the MARC, on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Event Info
What: Red Rock Street Fest
When: Saturday, Oct. 9 from 12 to 7 p.m.
Where: Outside the MARC, along East 100 North block