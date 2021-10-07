James Andrew Butterfield was born on Oct. 15, 1979, in Monticello to David and Emma Butterfield. James was the youngest of David and Emma’s four children. James spent his childhood growing up with many lifelong friends and working in David and Emma’s restaurant, La Casita. James learned a strong work ethic and knack for customer service. In 1997, the family relocated to Moab.
On June 15, 2002, James married Emily Swasey. During their fourteen-year marriage, they had four beautiful children: Lexi, Andrew, Ali and Macie. The kids were the absolute light of James' life; he was so proud of them and their many accomplishments. After a short time in Colorado, James and Emily returned to Moab where James spent many years working at the Moab Diner. He made many friends there, both co-workers and customers. Never one to shy away from getting the job done, James served as the general manager for several years. He worked hard to build a life and provide for his family.
Most recently, James has been a part of the team at The Portal, where he enjoyed a variety of outdoor and hands-on work. James, however, most enjoyed the opportunity to work with his son, Andrew.
James was truly a great man. He was kind, funny and free-spirited. James loved the outdoors, going to the mountains, fishing, trapping, hunting, riding four-wheelers and shooting his bow. James also enjoyed working out, lifting weights, and boxing, which he taught to each one of his kids at a young age. James was a friend and always there if you needed him. He loved his kids and family immensely.
James is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ervin and Maria Butterfield; and his maternal grandparents, Juan Andres Valdez and Emma Valdez. He is survived by his children, Lexi, Andrew, Ali and Macie; his parents, David and Emma Butterfield; his siblings, David Butterfield, Matthew Butterfield (Shellie) and Melissa Owens; and his many nieces and nephews, cousins, family and friends. We will all miss him dearly.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Monticello City Cemetery (632 East 300 South, Monticello. A lunch will immediately follow at Monticello Lions Club (849 East Highway 491, Monticello).
You may send condolences to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com.