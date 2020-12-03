Lanette Denton, a recovery coach with Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness, reported that gathering donations for the group’s first Coats and Notes event was a success – such a success that there are still coats available.
“There was an amazing outpouring of donations from the community,” Denton said. “Moab truly is grand, and my heart is truly full.”
USARA collected upwards of 50 coats as well as other cold-weather gear and pinned encouraging notes to the items, which are available for free at the Moab Valley Multicultural Center (156 N. 100 West, Moab).
Denton also reported that the group has filled the blessing box outside the MVMC, which is open to the public to take needed items – which include nonperishable foods, bottled water, and hygiene supplies – or leave items for others. [See Moab Sun News article “Take what you need, leave what you can,” Aug. 1, 2019 edition. - pub.]
Denton thanked the MVMC for hosting the event, Four Corners Community Behavioral Health for assistance in collecting the items, USARA volunteers and all who participated in the event. For more information, Denton may be reached at 435-210-0952 and the MVMC at 435-259-5444.