Seen Around Town: Pack it out

[Photo: Marsha Marshall]

Brixton Matthews of Moab joined a neighborhood litter pick-up event organized by local Marsha Marshall and inspired by the statewide “Pack It Out” campaign. Utah State University sponsored litter clean-up events around the state during the second week in September, and encouraged Utahns to launch their own clean-up days as well. “While more people enjoying the great outdoors is inspiring,” says the campaign’s webpage, “unfortunately, it has led to an increase in garbage ending up on trails, parks, neighborhoods, and eventually, in our waterways.” Marshall said she liked how easy it was to follow USU’s lead and scale clean-up efforts to suit a neighborhood. Matthews chose to target the Moab Parkway in his clean-up effort. “If we are to change this discouraging [litter] habit, it is the neighborhoods that will do it, and the children within them is my hope for the future,” said Marshall. 