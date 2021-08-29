Diesel was surrendered by a family in Monument Valley that no longer had the means to care for him. They loved him and knew Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab would find him a great new home! Diesel is about 2 years old and has a leg up from most rez dogs since he has already been in a home before! He loves playing with other dogs and has the cutest little stump of a tail. His family named him Diesel because they thought he was built like Vin Diesel! If you are interested in adopting this sweet boy, call us at 435-260-8033 or send an email to info@underdogrescuemoab.org
