The deadline for entry into the Youth Garden Project’s Blue Ribbon Produce, Jam, and Pie Exhibition is fast approaching, as judging will take place before the 3rd annual Harvest Festival hosted by YGP on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 3 to 7 p.m.
Produce awards will be given in six categories: Classic (most true to type fruit or veggie), Floral Arrangement, Silliest Fruit or Veggie, Most Beautiful Fruit or Veggie, Rarest Fruit or Veggie Grown in Moab, and Largest Fruit or Veggie (by weight).
Pie contestants will need to bring TWO of the same pies; one will be used for contest judging and the other for a pie walk event. Pies should be in disposable tins and fridge space is not guaranteed. Entries must include a name and ingredient list. Use of locally-grown ingredients is encouraged.
Produce and pie submissions should be dropped off at YGP (530 S. 400 East Street, Moab) between 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, or the morning of the event on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 to 11 a.m.
For the jam contest, a single 1-pint jam or jelly jar will be accepted per person. Jam can be dropped off any time during YGP office hours leading up to the event, including the times listed above.
Judges will award winners in each category and a People’s Choice award will be held during the festival.
For more information, visit www.youthgardenproject.org/harvestfestival, or call 435.259.BEAN.