Grand County Middle School Honor Society welcomed 44 new students at a virtual induction ceremony on May 12.
The members for the 2020-2021 school year are President Jace Reidhead, Vice-President Addison Oldroyd, Secretary Trinity Bryant, Treasurer Addie Taylor, Public Relations Coordinator Maizee Packard, Fundraising Coordinator Maggie Crane, Acel Hall, Alexis Keddington, Andre Bruno, Aracely Medina, Brynlei Cox, Brynlei Mays, Caden Swasey, Connor Swasey, Cooper Potts, Ean Ellis, Elisabeth Knight, Hannah McKimmey, Hope Shumway, Jade McPherson, Jayde Young, John Lewis, Jordyn O'Donnal, Kalan Bowden, Katie Wakefield, Legacy Blake, Macy Hamilton, Magdalena Wilkowske, Makenna Bierschied, Michael Mallory, Mickelle Lindsay, Natalee Ganino, Riley McCurdy, Rosee Thomas, Shane Jones, Sydney Cornelius, Tatum Packard, Taylor Hirigoyen, Tianna Lazaro, Trace York, Travis Hirschfeld, Tyrell Stash, Ximena Gonzalez Dominguez, and Yasmin Lovato.
Congrats to the new members of 2020-21 GCMS Honor Society!!!