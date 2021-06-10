Hi, kids! This is Cosmo, the Library Cat. I am excited to announce that starting this week and for the following nine weeks, your library will have a new FREE Children’s Summer Challenge Activity To Go Bag available for pickup at the library.
Our summer challenge theme this year is Tails & Tales – Animals. That means every week has a new animal theme. Each activity bag contains crafts and STEAM activities, as well as coloring/activity pages. These bags are geared towards ages 3-8. Younger kids may need more adult assistance and kids older than eight may enjoy them too!
This week’s theme is Ocean Animals and the bag contains all the supplies and instructions to make a sand art dolphin necklace, a beaded ocean animal bracelet, a paper sea turtle craft, and a Tails & Tales poster to color. There are also instructions for a STEAM experiment using salt water and a FREE one-day youth pass to the Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center. Thank you to the City of Moab and the MRAC for donating these passes!
A bag with a new theme will be available starting each Monday. Families can grab them for free via curbside pickup, first come/first serve while supplies last. Next week’s bag is Safari Animals! The library will also have two new free T(w)een Summer Challenge Activity bags available each month. We currently have a bag available with a DIY wooden birdhouse/origami birds and the next t(w)een activity bag will be available on June 21!