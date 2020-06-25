Hey kids, this is Cosmo, the library cat! Every year for as long as I can remember Rocky Mountain Puppets has presented a summer reading show for our community. Meghan Casey, owner of Rocky Mountain Puppets, is an award-winning ventriloquist and entertainer who knows just how to make human children laugh. Since we can’t gather together this year, “The Great Fairytale Mythtree” show will be broadcast live on the Grand County Public Library Facebook page on this Saturday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m.
“The Great Fairytale Mythtree” is about 45 minutes long and is appropriate for all ages. This puppet show tells the story of Meghan and Aidan who come across a glowing book that is wrapped with a lock; however, there is no key to be found. Little do they know that they are about to go on an adventure to solve one of the greatest fairy-tale mysteries of all time! A recording will be available immediately after the live stream for one week on the library’s Facebook page, too! Go to www.facebook.com/GrandCountyPublicLibrary/live_videos/ and click on “Get Reminder” if you would like a notification 20 minutes before the show starts.