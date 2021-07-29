Gary was surrendered to Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab by a shelter in Flagstaff several months ago. Gary is a handsome guy who is around 10 years old and weighs about 70 pounds. At the ranch, Gary keeps to himself. He is friendly but likes his space and enjoys resting and lounging outside. He enjoys being pet occasionally, but he is a pretty independent creature. He is fully potty trained and has lived well in previous homes.
The ideal situation for Gary would be one where he can lounge around undisturbed. He is an old man with low activity needs. We would love for him to have a safe place to live out the rest of his life. We want Gary to be placed in a safe and calm home so badly that we are waiving his adoption fee. If Gary seems like the dog for you, please reach out at 435-260-8033 or visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.