An old-timey ballot box shows one way that elections have changed over the years. The Moab Museum’s Oct. 6 virtual event “The State of the Vote: Then and Now” will explore other ways elections have evolved, and continue to evolve, in a conversation between Moab Museum contributor Christy Williams Dunton and Carey Dabney, a member of Moab’s local nonpartisan League of Women Voters chapter. [Photo: Moab Museum webpage]