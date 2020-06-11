Kids can get their hands dirty and their imaginations active this summer, as the Moab Arts and Recreation Center is holding three of their annual Arty Farty camps.
“We do summer camp every year and this year we’ve decided, in light of COVID-19, we’re going to follow the example of the Youth Garden Project’s daycamps,” said MARC Associate Director Makeda Barkley, explaining that in order to follow public health guidelines the organization was limiting registration and holding three separate camps.
The camps, which run during the day from Monday to Thursday on their respective weeks, are each focused on a different theme and each will only admit ten total campers.
“Let’s Build!” will run from June 22 to 26. The camp will focus on 3D and sculptural art making, leading up to a collaborative project where students will build a bee habitat to be installed at the MARC.
From June 29 to July 3, students can join the “Junior Naturalist” camp, which will “get kids outside to see plants and focusing on how art intersects with the natural world,” said Barkley. The last camp will run from July 6 through July 10 and, Barkley said, is more “free-form and wacky” and imagination-themed.
Tuition is $120 per child per week; kids from five- to ten-years-old are welcome to attend. Scholarships are available.
All of the camps will include plenty of hands-on arts and crafts projects, but will also engage kids in active play outside. Games, sports and other opportunities to run around will be part of the schedule.
Barkley said that one of the other consequences of COVID-19’s impact on public health and the regional economy is on the staffing of the summer camps.
“Normally, we contract local arts educators to teach our summer camps,” she said, “but this year because of how last minute our decisions were and how serious the budget pinch is here, the staff is going to be teaching.”
“It’s actually going to be pretty fun for us,” said Barkley, noting that MARC staff have backgrounds in the arts and education.
To register for the Moab Arts and Recreation Center’s summer Arty Farty camps, go to www.forms.gle/LErcH6BL1Af1FbfF7. Email mbarkley@moabcity.org to apply for financial assistance.