Hey Friends! It’s me, Cosmo, your favorite library cat! It’s cool to see how many of you joined the Grand County Public Library Summer Reading Challenges and are logging reading minutes to help with the Paws to Read Challenge! You’re all doing great! Now it’s time to start picking up your registration or completion incentives: There are little prizes waiting here for adults and kittens alike, just for signing up! There are stickers with my handsome face on them, and coupons for free doughnuts, just to name a few. Plus, kids are earning other little reading prizes that are stacking up in the back room. Remember to put those virtual tickets in the running for a prize that you like: the prize drawing winners will be announced the third week in August. So come down to the library for a visit, pick up your incentives, and don’t forget to say “Meow” to yours truly! Happy reading, everyone!
The Grand County Public Library Moab building is open to the public from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found at www.grandcountyutah.net/286/Library or by calling 435-259-1111