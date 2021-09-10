Austin Paris Wrestling

Grand County’s own Austin Paris Wright has been nominated for Male Junior High Folkstyle Wrestler of the Year by USA Wrestling Utah. The Grand County Middle School eighth-grader, who wrestles for Devils Wrestling Club along with the middle school team, has won this award the previous two years and is looking to make it three in a row.

The public is invited to vote at https://forms.gle/mmmSJNAj4AiFN6U17. Voting is open until Sept. 19.

Paris finished the 2020-2021 wrestling season with a record of 249 wins and 13 losses and 50 Championship titles.