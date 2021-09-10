Grand County’s own Austin Paris Wright has been nominated for Male Junior High Folkstyle Wrestler of the Year by USA Wrestling Utah. The Grand County Middle School eighth-grader, who wrestles for Devils Wrestling Club along with the middle school team, has won this award the previous two years and is looking to make it three in a row.
The public is invited to vote at https://forms.gle/mmmSJNAj4AiFN6U17. Voting is open until Sept. 19.
Paris finished the 2020-2021 wrestling season with a record of 249 wins and 13 losses and 50 Championship titles.