The Grand County Public School District is asking for community members to help welcome students back to the classroom with a ‘clap-in’ event on the first day of school. Community members are urged to bring signs, cowbells and noisemakers to the front of schools.
High schoolers will be welcomed at Grand County High School (608 S. 400 East, Moab) on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7:30 a.m.
On Friday, Aug. 20, welcome students at the front doors of Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School (439 S. 100 East, Moab) at 7:30 a.m.
On Monday, Aug. 23, community members can celebrate students at Helen M. Knight Elementary School (505 N. Mivida Drive, Moab) at 8 a.m.
Amanda Knill, school district community coordinator, said the event was to help students feel “excited and proud for a new school year.”