Hey Tweens and Teens! It’s me, Cosmo the Library Cat. I miss prowling by the library's weekly Code Club and checking out the cool games and websites that were being created. I’ve heard that the club is now online and available any time of day. It is free and everyone can learn how to create apps, games, websites and more! There is even a summer contest available to anyone from eight to 18-years-old through the Prenda Code Club website. At the end of the summer, prizes awarded to the top projects around the country. Check it out at www.prendacodeclub.com/summer-2020/
And don’t forget to sign up for the library's online Teen Summer Challenge (for ages ten to 18). You can win virtual prize drawing tickets for logging your reading and completing challenge activities at home. Our end of the summer prize drawings will have some meowsome prizes like an Oculus Go and Kindle Fire tablets as well as gift certificates for some of your favorite places around town. Check out www.tinyurl.com/gcpl2020 for more information.