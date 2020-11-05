The historic building on the northeastern corner of 100 North and Main Street has been many things over the decades.
Constructed in 1886 out of the same hard local adobe bricks that helped build Star Hall on Center Street, the oldest surviving commercial building in Moab has held a mercantile store, a market, a 1930s car dealer, an Assembly of God church — and even was rumored to hold a brothel during the uranium boom. In the 1970s, the building hosted national touring bands like ZZ Top and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band as the Poplar Place before a fire gutted the building in 1989.
The interior was rebuilt shortly afterward and the stately building is now home to Trailhead Public House and Eatery, which opened this month. Trailhead serves what co-owner Tim Miller (who shares ownership with Teresa Petitti) calls “good, wholesome American food” in an ambiance influenced by European pubs.
Miller and Petitti said they had been looking for the right opportunity to open a restaurant in Moab for many years, so when the building became available, they decided it was time to go for it.
Miller and Petitti emphasized that Trailhead is a different experience from other restaurants that have been in the location, while expressing gratitude to the La Sal House owners — the former occupants — for their support of the new business.
“Trailhead is all us and all new,” Miller said. “It’s our vision. It’s our menu.”
Petitti, who has an extensive background in restaurant management, created the menu, which she and Miller plan to revise and expand over time.
Miller said fresh ingredients and high-quality Wagyu beef set Trailhead apart, and that they are experimenting with dishes including homemade soups as well as vegetarian and gluten-free offerings.
Currently, it features classic pub favorites like fish and chips and several varieties of chicken wings, plus a selection of one-third pound burgers served with house-cut french fries. The Hot Trails and Bacon burger boasts house fire-roasted hot peppers and ghost pepper cheddar for the adventurous, while the Whiskey Tango features a zesty whiskey tango sauce. Trailhead also serves salads made with seasonal ingredients and several types of grilled cheese.
The on-site bar serves beer, wine and other spirits.
Petitti and Miller agreed that the response from the community has been “awesome,” with customers establishing themselves as regulars before Trailhead completed its first month in business.
“The community has just been so supportive,” Miller said.
Trailhead is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. For more information, go to www.moabtrailhead.com, the Trailhead Public House and Eatery Facebook page, or call the restaurant at 435-355-1782.
