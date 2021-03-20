With a year of living during a pandemic behind us and hope for a return to normalcy on the horizon, the Grand County Public Library is inviting community members to share their recollections of the past year. What changed for you? How is life different?
Jessie Magleby, the library’s head of adult services, is putting together a digital scrapbook of pandemic living since the virus made its presence here a year ago. She’s soliciting photos, scans of people’s writings – anything you might normally put in a journal or actual scrapbook. She’ll collate all the submissions with plans to post the “community time capsule” online by May 1.
Some people adopted puppies or new hobbies. For others, it’s simply been a difficult year. The library wants the public to share their experiences – good and bad.
Submissions were already coming in by mid-March, said teen librarian Christina Williams.
“It’s cool to see the different images and the resiliency of the town, she said.
The project is open to all ages, and while you can submit anonymously, only those who include their names will be eligible for three prize drawings – one each for adults, teenagers, and children. The prizes are age-appropriate journaling kits that include a high-quality blank journal, art supplies such as colored pens, colored pencils, glue sticks and, a gift certificate to Back of Beyond Books.
“I thought it would be cool to put something together collectively to show what we’ve been through,” Magleby said.
For example, if you took up knitting – consider taking a picture of what you made. Or, if you grew a garden, send photos of your harvest. If you volunteered to cook and bring meals to someone, document it somehow and submit it for the community scrapbook.
“I’ve seen many examples of people stepping up to be helpers,” such as sewing masks, or collecting and delivering supplies to help those in need, Magleby said.
Perhaps you started writing a book in 2020? You could scan a passage to submit. Maybe you’ve learned to cook? Send a photo of one of your creations.
“I know somebody who was stuck in the house staring out the window,” Magleby said. “She finally got a bird feeder. Then she checked out a book. She got curious and started learning about them – it’s something she might not have done.”
Journals often include objects like pressed flowers, leaves, feathers – the library invites you to send scans or photos of those items as well – with a description of their significance.
If you don’t own a computer or a scanner, you can still participate – the library can help. You can drop off your materials and Magleby will scan the entries. Or, if you prefer to do it yourself, you can make an appointment for a short visit and a staff person will assist you.
Entries can be submitted now through April 1, though Magleby said she will consider submissions beyond that date.
If you want to be considered for the drawings be sure and include your name, email address, and phone number so you can be reached if your name is drawn. One person who has submitted a journal entry told Magleby to enter a particular young person’s name instead of her own. You can do that, too, if you prefer.
The library is open for 30-minute appointments between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – whether to browse or to use the technical equipment. Five to six patrons are allowed inside at a time. Masks are required. Curbside pickup at the library is available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. Curbside service at the Castle Valley branch occur on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 3 p.m. Patrons must email jenny@moablibrary.org to arrange for pickup.
Send your photos, scans, writings, along with a description or caption to jessie@moablibrary.org. To make an appointment with a librarian for assistance call 435-259-1111.