Meet Kit Kat, the dog as sweet as a candy bar! Kit Kat was brought in to Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab with her five puppies, all of which were super friendly. She’s a great momma but is now ready to be in a home of her own.
Kit Kat weighs about 40 pounds and is around 3 years old. She loves affection and has good manners. She is good with other dogs and with kids. She is a bit shy and will need someone who can be patient with her and expose her to new experiences so she can learn that the world is safe. If Kit Kat seems like the dog for you, please reach out to us at 435-260-8033 or visit underdogrescuemoab.org.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit underdogrescuemoab.org.