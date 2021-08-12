Meet Bucky! Bucky and his brother were abandoned near the home of a family in Montezuma Creek. The family took care of them for as long as they could before giving them to Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab to find them forever homes. Bucky is a sweet dog who is about 2 years old. He is already partially trained, which we don't see very often! Bucky loves to play and would be a great hiking partner.
To meet Bucky or one of our other awesome dogs, call 435-260-8033 or put in an application on our website www.underdogrescuemoab.org.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.