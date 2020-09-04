Hi! This is Cosmo, the Library Cat. I want to tell you about some of my favorite beginning chapter books. At the Grand County Public Library, we have a whole section of books called Juvenile Chapter Books, which help readers go from picture books to chapter books. They’re pretty short, with bigger text and fewer words per page, and still have plenty of pictures and are usually part of a series. If you like to laugh, you would love the “Bad Guys” series, where you’ll meet Mr. Wolf, who invites other “bad guys” to a meeting hoping to turn them into good guys. If you enjoy a good mystery, check out “A to Z Mysteries,” where you can solve mysteries and learn some cool stuff too. If you’re reading my column, I bet you’re an animal lover! You could try “The World According to Humphrey” (about hamsters), “Puppy Place,” or “The Owl Diaries.” We even have series that are educational, like the “I Survived” series, which take place during real historical events. I know you’ll love these books as I do. And the best part of all is that when you’re done with one book, there are many more in the same series to read! Put some on hold for curbside pickup today! [Courtesy photo]
Most Popular
Articles
- When dinosaurs roamed Moab
- Calling on Moab
- Moab sales revenue fell almost 50% during COVID-19 shutdowns
- Pine Gulf Fire Now Colorado's Largest
- San Rafael Desert plan maximizes OHV access
- Growing pains at the Moab Museum
- What to expect as kids head back to school
- Letters to the Editor: Re: Mask Etiquette in your Aug 20-26 issue
- Many voices ask for budget changes
- Local wrestler returns triumphant
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.