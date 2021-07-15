The Utah American Legion Post 54 in Moab, represented by Ron Irvin, presented a flag to Michael Paul, Jeremy White, Esther Paul and Skylin White in honor of their father and grandfather, World War II Purple Heart recipient LeRoy Myers Paul. Paul’s burial flag was lost in the Pack Creek Fire.
