Mutt of the Week: Brillo

Meet Brillo! This sweet dog was a stray found in Monument Valley and brought to Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab by Bluff Animal Rescue. Someone must have shaved him shortly before he was picked up, as his hair seems to still be growing back in spots - hence the name: Brillo!
At the Underdog Ranch, Brillo has been a super easy dog. He is very friendly with humans and is always giving us loads of affection when we go into his run. He gets along well with other dogs and is an overall sweet and loving boy. Brillo would make a great addition to a family or anyone wanting a loving companion. He is about 1.5 years old and is super eager to find his forever home.
To schedule a time to meet Brillo, call 435-260-8033 or visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org to learn more.
Underdog is still having a $50 special for those that want to adopt an adult dog, so it’s a great time to rescue from Underdog. One last shout out, we are currently hiring for an Animal Care Coordinator to handle volunteer coordination and overall ranch care. If you think you would be a great fit, please email us at the ranch at underdogrescue17@gmail.com
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.