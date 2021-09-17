Booger Steve is the absolute goofiest boy: whenever you approach him, he loses control over his entire body from excitement! Here at Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab ranch, he has been a little escape artist, but when he escapes he just sits by the front door and waits for someone to find him and give him scratches. He would absolutely love to be surrounded by humans 24/7! He loves going on runs, getting treats, he even sits patiently when you need to leash him up.
Booger has the most symmetrical little socks on all four of his paws, he has the sweetest smile, and—this is important—he is absolutely massive! He basically towers over the ranch staff when he stands on his back paws.
Booger Steve is large, energetic and would be the perfect dog for anyone who wants a true companion. He is a ride or die pooch! If this seems like the dog for you, please reach out to us at 435-260-8033 or visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit underdogrescuemoab.org.