Rita Lou Somerville Mace completed her life on this earth on Sept. 25, 2021. She passed away peacefully in her home in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Rita was born in Moab on Feb. 12, 1931, to Andrew Reed Somerville and Veva Eloise (Hawks) Somerville.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson & Sons Mortuary (49 E. 100 North, American Fork). Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Mount Mahogany 6th Ward (1541 North 1300 West, Pleasant Grove). A viewing will be held from 9:45-10:45 AM preceding the funeral. Interment will be at the Lehi Cemetery.
A live webcast of the services will be available online on the ward website at www.mm6ward.com. Join through the ward sacrament meeting portal. Please share a memory on Rita’s tribute wall at www.andersonmortuary.com.
Service information
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 1 at the Mount Mahogany 6th Ward (1541 North 1300 West, Pleasant Grove) and live-streamed at www.mm6ward.com.