If you lived in Moab 100 years ago, what might you do for fun on a Saturday night? Throughout the past century and a half, the social events available to Moabites have shifted significantly. From parades to concerts to movies, entertainment in Moab looks very different today than it did in the past. Many of the photographs that are a part of the Museum’s collection showcase this transformation. Take a look!
