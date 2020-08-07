Zach Bynum, the owner of the new restaurant Gloria’s Corner Café, said his family has been involved with entrepreneurship in Moab for generations.
Bynum is part of a family partnership that includes numerous business endeavors: his grandfather, Bill Bynum, opened the Westerner Grill during Moab’s uranium boom and his grandmother, Gloria Carter, ran the Canyonlands Motel and Café as well as a quilt shop. In fact, the quilt shop was in the exact location where Bynum has opened Gloria’s Corner Café.
“It’s a little homage to her,” Bynum said.
The café is on the corner of what was her property, not the corner of a city block – located on Main Street, the restaurant is about midway between Center Street and 100 South.
Bynum said Gloria’s Corner Café has a “creative and fresh” menu and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition to indoor seating, patrons may use the shaded patio dining area which is surrounded by water misters that cool the air. The patio is pet-friendly.
Breakfast dishes include classics like pancakes, french toast, and a granola parfait, as well as unique dishes like Green Eggs and Ham – three eggs scrambled with fresh spinach, pesto and feta served with ham, rosemary roasted potatoes, and toast. Drink selections are ample and feature a juice menu, smoothies and milkshakes.
Bynum said his personal Gloria’s Corner Café favorites are the steak tacos and a smoothie called Watermelon Burst: a blend of watermelon juice, pineapple sherbet, strawberries and peaches.
“That is delicious on a hot summer day,” he said.
Bynum said it has been a challenge to open his new restaurant during the pandemic, but that dedication and resilience on the part of his staff have moved things forward.
Zach Bynum’s mother, Linda Bynum, also has ties to entrepreneurship on that same block of Main Street. She reminisced about when she herself opened the Canyonlands Best Western – adjacent to Gloria’s Corner Café – in 1992. Nine-year-old Zach got to cut the grand opening ribbon.
Today, Zach has a young daughter, Abby Bynum, who accompanies her dad to things like interviews about his new restaurant.
And how does young Abby feel about Gloria’s Corner Café?
“It’s really awesome,” she said.
For more information, see the restaurant’s Facebook page or call 435-259-0101.