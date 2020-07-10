Standard Plumbing Supply has been a Moab business for two decades but it now has greatly expanded offerings and a new location – the building formerly occupied by Shopko (1145 S. Hwy 191). To celebrate, the store is inviting the public to a three-day-long Grand Opening that will run from Thursday, July 16, to Saturday, July 18, during normal business hours: 6:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Attendees will have the chance to win prizes such as a Weber Smokey Mountain cooker smoker, a Poulan 18” chain saw, and a DeWalt circular saw. On Saturday from 11 a.m until 3 p.m., ice cream will be handed out.
The Grand Opening will also feature a “bucket sale” in which customers may purchase a 5 gallon bucket for $1 and get 25% off any regular priced items that can fit at one time into the bucket.
“We’re not just a plumbing store anymore,” store manager Brandon Kirk said.
Dave Freeman, Standard Plumbing Supply’s management assistant of directives and strategies, agreed.
“We’ve added so much more to what we have in the way of product,” he said.
In addition to plumbing inventory, the store now boasts an extensive Farm & Ranch section, as well as sections dedicated to hardware, RV supply, electrical goods, camping and fishing, and pet supplies.
“To have this much mobile home and RV supplies is a big thing,” Freeman said.
He added that the Farm & Ranch section is “totally complete,” offering “everything to run your farm or ranch” such as bridles and troughs for horses, incubators for baby chicks, beekeeping supplies, and more. In addition, he said, the store has some camping gear and “everything you want to go fishing.”
Freeman said another “big thing” the store will provide is Benjamin Moore paint, which Freeman noted was a popular item at a former Moab paint store that is no longer in operation.
“We try to give a service in town that no one else is,” he said.
Freeman added that the store will eventually neighbor a Dollar Tree.
Kirk encouraged community members to come check it out and see for themselves.
“Come see all the new products,” he said. “We carry a ton of new stuff.”
Standard Plumbing currently reports it has over 80 stores throughout several Western states. It was founded in 1952 by Utah-native and graduate of Utah State University Dale Reese, who opened the first store in Ogden, and the company is still family-owned; his son, Richard, is now the president and owner.
The Moab store may be reached at 435-259-1577.