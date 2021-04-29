Hi everyone! This is Cosmo, the Library Cat. Did you know that T. Rex’s jaw was as long as the height of a seven-year-old kid? Or that Brachiosaurus’s nostrils were on top of its head? What about this: If an asteroid hadn’t hit the Earth 66 million years ago, some dinosaurs would be living today! These are some of the fun facts that I learned by reading “Weird But True! Dinosaurs: 300 Dino-Mite Facts to Sink Your Teeth Into.” There are six books in the Weird But True series at the library. These books are written for kids ages 8 to12, but everyone will appreciate the beautiful color illustrations. I like to pick up these books when I have just a couple of minutes to read, like after a long walk or before nap time.
For younger children, we have a book called the “Little Kids First Big Book of Why.” This book isn’t just about dinosaurs, it’s about everything! In it, you can find answers to questions such as: Why do I like candy? Why don’t spiders stick to their own webs? Why does soapy water make bubbles? If you read this book and find it fun and fascinating, there’s a second book in the series with even more questions! These books are written for kids ages 3 to 7. Put some of these fun books on hold for curbside pickup at the Grand County Public Library!
The Grand County Public Library (257 E. Center Street, Moab) is open for curbside pickup Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Call 435-259-1111 or go online at www.grandcountyutah.net/286/Library for more information.