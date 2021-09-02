The Grand County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program had an animal theme this year, and since the librarians are all animal lovers (clearly: look how much they adore me!) they decided to invite the community to send in pictures of local pets and wildlife to be collected in a virtual photo album. The response was amazing, and now they are ready to share this delightful collection of critter-pics.
“A Cavalcade of Critters: The Animals of Moab Community Album” is ready for your viewing pleasure! Wanna check it out? Go to tinyurl.com/moabanimals and I promise it will make you smile. You might even see a critter you recognize in it!
Thanks to everyone who sent in pictures and thanks to everyone who is kind to animals!