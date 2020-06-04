Hi kids! Today, I got crafty! Our librarians have been very busy creating to-go bags for our Children’s Summer Reading Challenge. I got into one of the bags for this week and found out that the theme is “Here Be Dragons.”
In each bag, I found instructions and materials for a Fire Breathing Dragon Craft and a Flying Dragon Craft/STEAM Activity. There is also a recipe for making edible Dragon Eggs for lunch! As well as coloring and activity pages, and a suggestion for an outdoor activity. Check out the sample crafts in my photo this week. I supervised their production very carefully.
This week and for the following seven weeks there will be a new Summer Reading to-go bag available starting on Monday morning. All the bags will have instructions and supplies for crafts and STEAM activities. The themes for each week will tie into the theme for the Summer Reading Challenge, “Imagine Your Story.” Why don’t you kids get your adult to come pick up a bag and see what you can do? These bags are suitable for children from pre-kindergarten through early elementary age and they are available for free via curbside pickup, first come/first serve while supplies last.