Student of the Month_6.10

Ahzure Reed, Alana Torres, Ashlyn Dooley, Aspen Shumway, Blake Coleman, Bryce Byrd, Charley Carter, Collin McFarland, Cooper Taylor, Elliet Trim, Hunter Jones, Izzie Taylor, Jakob Simons, James Holyoak, Kailee Meador, Kailee Thurman, Khloey Frandsen, Kimber McCandless, Kody Carter, Kylie Dennis, Landen Young, Macy Mckay, Madeline Niesen, Makenzie Butler, Owen Garfield, Paya Maughan, Payton Blake, Pierson Vagts, Sophia Scott, Tyler Book, Zoey Wilson. [Courtesy photo]

The Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School Honor Society Induction Ceremony was held to welcome 31 seventh-graders to the 2021-2022 Honor Society. Principal Cari Caylor and eighth-grade honors members and their officers participated in the ceremony. New inductees got to sign the "Honor Society Book" and say the membership oath together. Congratulations to the 2021-2022 MLHMS Honor Society! 