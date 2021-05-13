A cloud covered the bright spring sun when our sweet Jen left this earth. Jennifer Orice Hamblin returned to her Heavenly Father and reunited with her earthly father on May 4, 2021.
Jennifer was born in Moab on July 20, 1971, to Obid and Georgia Hamblin. She was their firstborn and never lost that special place in her parents’ hearts, especially her Dad’s. Jen was a sweet little girl. Her spirited personality kept everyone on their toes her entire life.
Jennifer graduated from Grand County High School and remained in Moab. Jen started working at a young age and always had a strong work ethic. She worked with many companies in Moab where she was well known for her friendliness and wonderful customer service. She moved to Salt Lake City in 2014 but always considered Moab her home.
Family was always an anchor for Jen. She spent countless hours and effort spoiling her grandson, niece, and nephews. She loved her daughter and grandson beyond measure. For many years family and friends were blessed to receive homemade Christmas gifts thoughtfully created by Jen. Her heart was big and she was always willing to give and serve her family and friends. She wasn’t super adventurous but she was always willing to go with anyone who would lead the way and protect her from birds.
Jennifer leaves behind her daughter, Taylor Erby (Lincoln); her mother, Georgia Hamblin; her sisters, Janiece Atwood (Mark), Rachel Hamblin and Ruth Hamblin (Chelsea); her brother, Rex Hamblin (Lisa); as well as her six nephews, three nieces and her precious grandson, Kannon Hamblin. She is preceded in death by her father, Obid Hamblin.
Funeral services will be held in Moab on Saturday, May 15 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ Stake Center. There will be a celebration of life viewing beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the services on Saturday.