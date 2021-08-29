Grand County community members read more than half a million minutes during this summer’s successful reading challenge at the Grand County Public Library, winning a $1,000 award from Dominion Energy for the Humane Society of Moab Valley.
The award, part of the “Paws to Read Tails & Tales Summer Reading Challenge” program, will be used for education, a release from the Humane Society stated.
“We believe that animal welfare education not only includes educating adults about the importance of spay/neuter, pet health, pet safety, and pet etiquette but educating young people about the responsibilities that come with pet ownership,” said Leigh Ryan, the executive director of the Humane Society of Moab Valley.
Grant monies will be used to educate both adults and children. For adults, informational materials will be produced explaining why spay/neuter is important, the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars, and the responsibilities of pet ownership.
Classes for young children will include awareness of dog danger, dog language, strays, animal control, and adoption. Funds will be used for materials for the classes: vocabulary cards, printed photos and materials, markers, and bookmarks. The first class will begin at Moab Charter School this fall.
“Responsible pet ownership is at the heart of HSMV's mission,” said Ryan. “We are grateful to Dominion Energy for these monies.”