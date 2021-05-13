Alden Dennison left us unexpectedly at the age of 29 after falling from the White Rim Trail while taking in the view of the Gooseneck Canyon area on May 4, 2021.
Alden is survived by his mother, Lanell McDowell; his father, Joe Denison; his grandmother, Karen McDowell; his sister, Keaira McCarthy; his brother, Connor Dennison; his aunties Susan, Raj and Marcie; and his uncles, JR, Shawn and Robert.
Alden was born in San Bernardino, California, on May 22, 1991. He moved to Moab in 2005 where he graduated from Grand County High School. He was known in Moab as a server for several restaurants for many years. He recently started a new job doing what he loved most, working with NAVTEC Expeditions as a 4-wheel-drive tour guide on backcountry trails. He had his perfect job, doing all the things that he loved to do including entertaining, guiding and telling people where to see the beauty of our outdoor areas, while also making new friends and living his dream out in the desert. He loved to make people smile and enjoy life. His interests included rock hunting, hiking, fishing, golfing with his uncle and exploring new adventures and trails in the desert. He is and always will be a loving, gentle giant inside and out and will be a part of us all forever.
You may send condolences to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com