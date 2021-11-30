Melvin Dwayne “Shorty” Day was born to William B. Day and Josephine Day on May 12, 1956. Melvin passed away on Nov. 19, 2021, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Melvin married Angela Simmond on Dec. 5, 1981, in Belen, New Mexico. Together they had a daughter, Anna, and a son, Michael. They later moved to Moab from Bernalillo, New Mexico, in 1992. Shorty lived the remainder of his life in Moab.
Shorty was an amazing man with a big personality. He never knew a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. If you ever met Shorty, you could never forget him.
Shorty was very adventurous and had a love of fishing, hunting, music, and riding his motorcycle. Shorty loved to go hunting with his grandson, Tyson, and occasionally get lost “in the Moab.”
Melvin was preceded in death by his father, William B. Day; his mother, Josephine Truett; his stepfather, Paul Truett; a brother, Narshal Day; and a nephew, Marvin Day Jr.
He is survived by his partner, Lynnette Clark; his ex-wife, Angela Day; his children, Anna (Roger) Madrid and Mike (Katherina) Day; his grandchildren, Tyson, Lori, Kaylei, Junior, Alyssa, Kenna, Leela, Patrick, and Frank; his brothers, Marvin (Bobby) Day, Randy (Sheila) Day; and by numerous nieces and nephews.