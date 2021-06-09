In late March, Bluff Animal Rescue Committee rescued a pregnant dog, but the Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab ranch was full. Until just recently, BARC cared for the mama and her three puppies, including this week’s mutt: Fleece!
Fleece is neutered and fully vaccinated. Fleece loves to chat and is a very talkative puppy. He will likely remain under 30 pounds like his mama.
Fleece recently joined Underdog Rescue to take some photos at Ken's Lake for their upcoming Dog Paddle event. Fleece enjoyed being in his canine flotation device and was a natural in the water. Underdog and Fleece hope to see you this Saturday, June 12 for the Dog Paddle fundraiser at Ken’s Lake from 11 to 4 p.m. There will be adoptable dogs, Dog Paddle Board Yoga at noon with Desert Power Studio, and food and drinks by Moab Kitchen and Moab Brewery.
If you’d like to attend, buy your tickets in advance for $10 at Mill Creek Animal Hospital, Back of Beyond Books, Wabi Sabi, Moab Vet, or The Barkery or buy them at the event for $15.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.