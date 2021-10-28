Robert Tinsley Short II was born on Nov. 6, 1959, in Kansas City, Missouri. Rob grew up in Fort Salonga on Long Island, New York, where he enjoyed Boy Scouts and Kings Park High School lacrosse, embracing his entrepreneurial spirit as a kid by selling plastic spoons to neighbors, fudgy-wudgy bars along the beach on Fire Island and converting wood cable spools into tables. He then went on to receive his bachelor's degree in geology at Ohio University and was a passionate, life-long environmentalist who possessed a deep appreciation for and connection to nature.
Rob married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne McArdle Short, on Aug. 6, 1983, and shortly after moved to Houston, Texas. There, he joyfully and proudly raised two children, staying active in their lives with T-ball, bicycle riding, planning amazing birthday parties and family vacations. Rob worked in oil and gas services and became Vice President of Eastern Hemisphere at TETRA Technologies, Inc. from 1993 to 2015, which allowed him to travel the world to manage and mentor hundreds of employees - but, foremost, to befriend them. He was business-minded and a helper who saw the best in his family and friends. He was an accepting, fun-loving gentleman of faith with a great source of strength, had an energetic enthusiasm for all he did and an equally hearty laugh that could fill up a room.
After leaving the corporate world, Rob ventured to Moab to reconnect with the wilderness and simplify his life. Following John Muir's example and wisdom he sought out the wildest hiking trails, mountains, and coastlines. His interests included trailblazing, snowshoeing, deep-sea diving, hunting, riding Harleys, attending concerts, food and wine, and the University of Texas Longhorns. He passed away peacefully on July 30, 2021, in Moab, his most recent home.
He is survived by his previous spouse, Suzanne Short; children, Robert Tinsley Short III and Stephanie Lyn Short of Austin, Texas; his brother, Jeffrey Linwood Short; and his side-kick dog, Rock. Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Jeanette Whorley Short and Robert Tinsley Short; his sister, Vicki Jo Short; and many other cherished family and friends. He will be missed unconditionally, just as he loved others so. “Here lies Rob Short, he worked hard and played harder." Rest In Quiet Peace, our modern-day renaissance man.
The family will have a memorial celebration on Nov. 6 in Austin, Texas, to mark his 62 birthday and honor him and his remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org), a charity that was close to his heart. He was actively planning to purchase land in Dolores, Colorado, to house veterans and continue his legacy of giving back. A true American Patriot.
You may send condolences to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com
