Meow-meow, everyone! It’s me Cosmo, your favorite Library Cat, with some sensational news from the Grand County Public Library. Ever since the librarians made super cute stickers of my handsome face for the Summer Reading Program, people kept requesting a t-shirt with this graphic. I completely understand: that picture really captures the magnificence of my whiskers! Thanks to some help from the Friends of the Library, these glorious garments are now available at the library front desk for a mere $20! Now you’re ready for the catwalk!